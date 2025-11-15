403
UN Chief denounces Russia’s recent missile, drone strikes on Ukraine
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday “strongly” condemned Russia’s recent wave of large-scale missile and drone attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions, which reportedly killed at least eight people and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.
According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the strikes killed six people in Kyiv and two in Chornomorsk, injuring many more and damaging residential areas, energy infrastructure, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv. Guterres stressed that such attacks violate international humanitarian law and called for an immediate halt. “They are unacceptable, wherever they occur, and must end immediately,” Dujarric quoted him. He also reaffirmed the inviolability of diplomatic premises.
Guterres reiterated his call for a “full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire” as a first step toward a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in line with the UN Charter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that around 430 drones and 18 missiles—including ballistic and aeroballistic types—were involved in the attacks, damaging dozens of buildings and hitting multiple regions. Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said 731 strikes targeted 20 settlements, killing four people. Russia claimed it shot down 216 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions and over the Black Sea.
