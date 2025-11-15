403
Germany to increase its military support to Ukraine for 2026
(MENAFN) Germany announced a significant expansion of its military assistance to Ukraine, with funding set to exceed €11.5 ($13.4 billion) billion next year. The commitment was confirmed by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a joint appearance in Berlin alongside defense counterparts from several major European countries.
Pistorius emphasized that the participating governments share a unified resolve to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses as Russia escalates its assaults. “For Germany, I can say, we are prepared to continue taking the lead in supporting Ukraine. Yesterday, the parliament followed my proposal to expand Ukraine aid next year. In 2026, this will amount to more than 11.5 billion euros,” Pistorius said.
He condemned the intensified strikes targeting Ukraine’s power systems, describing them as efforts to break civilian resilience ahead of the colder months. “Russia is deliberately, massively, and with increasing precision attacking civilian energy infrastructure. It is very clear that Russian President Putin aims to make the winter as unbearable as possible for Ukraine, to destroy morale,” the minister said.
Pistorius reiterated that Kyiv will not be left without support, stressing that Germany and its partners restated their commitment directly to Ukraine’s representatives. “For us, it is clear: we will not abandon Ukraine; it can continue to rely on us. We reaffirmed this to our Ukrainian colleague Denis Shmyhal, who joined us remotely and gave us an update on the situation in Ukraine," Pistorius added.
