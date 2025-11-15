403
Germany, Switzerland call for peaceful solution to US-Venezuela crisis
(MENAFN) Germany and Switzerland urged all parties to seek a non-violent path forward as tensions between the United States and Venezuela continue to intensify. Speaking in Berlin, the German foreign minister emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable route out of the crisis.
“I think we should continue to push for a bilateral agreement between the United States of America and Venezuela,” said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press event with his Swiss counterpart. He cautioned against feeding speculation, stating, “I don't believe we should comment further on speculation at this time; rather, we are counting on both sides recognizing that this issue needs to be resolved and that a good bilateral agreement can be reached.”
His remarks were reinforced by the Swiss foreign minister, who reminded that Switzerland has long attempted to act as an intermediary between Washington and Caracas. “We will intensify it (the dialogue) even further. I believe it is in everyone's interest to prevent another war from breaking out,” Cassis said.
According to reports, senior US defense officials have recently presented President Donald Trump with updated military options regarding Venezuela, including potential ground operations.
Additional reporting indicates that the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group has entered the area under US Southern Command, joining destroyers, aircraft, and special operations units already deployed in the region.
Over recent weeks, the US military has carried out lethal strikes on more than 20 vessels it asserts were being used to transport narcotics from South America toward the United States, according to reports.
