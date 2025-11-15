Gold Price FALLS Today On November 15: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices took a big dip at the end of the week. On November 15, the yellow metal's price drop is bringing smiles to many. Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in Kolkata and other major cities

Gold prices fell sharply at week's end. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹9,381/gram (down ₹147), ₹93,810/10 grams (down ₹1,470), and ₹938,100/100 grams (down ₹14,700).

22K gold: 1g is ₹11,465 (down ₹180), 10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K gold: 1g is ₹12,508 (down ₹196), 10g is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960).

Mumbai: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960). Delhi: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,800 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,230 (down ₹1,960).

Hyderabad: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960). Jaipur: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,800 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,230 (down ₹1,960).

Chennai: 22K gold/10g is ₹115,500 (down ₹1,900). 24K is ₹126,000 (down ₹2,070). Patna: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,700 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,130 (down ₹1,960).