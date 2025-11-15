Gold Price FALLS Today On November 15: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices took a big dip at the end of the week. On November 15, the yellow metal's price drop is bringing smiles to many. Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in Kolkata and other major cities
Gold prices fell sharply at week's end. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹9,381/gram (down ₹147), ₹93,810/10 grams (down ₹1,470), and ₹938,100/100 grams (down ₹14,700).
22K gold: 1g is ₹11,465 (down ₹180), 10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K gold: 1g is ₹12,508 (down ₹196), 10g is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960).
Mumbai: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960). Delhi: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,800 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,230 (down ₹1,960).
Hyderabad: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960). Jaipur: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,800 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,230 (down ₹1,960).
Chennai: 22K gold/10g is ₹115,500 (down ₹1,900). 24K is ₹126,000 (down ₹2,070). Patna: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,700 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,130 (down ₹1,960).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment