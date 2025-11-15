Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price FALLS Today On November 15: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Price FALLS Today On November 15: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2025-11-15 01:11:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold prices took a big dip at the end of the week. On November 15, the yellow metal's price drop is bringing smiles to many. Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in Kolkata and other major cities

Gold prices fell sharply at week's end. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹9,381/gram (down ₹147), ₹93,810/10 grams (down ₹1,470), and ₹938,100/100 grams (down ₹14,700).

22K gold: 1g is ₹11,465 (down ₹180), 10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K gold: 1g is ₹12,508 (down ₹196), 10g is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960).

Mumbai: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960). Delhi: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,800 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,230 (down ₹1,960).

Hyderabad: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,650 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,080 (down ₹1,960). Jaipur: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,800 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,230 (down ₹1,960).

Chennai: 22K gold/10g is ₹115,500 (down ₹1,900). 24K is ₹126,000 (down ₹2,070). Patna: 22K gold/10g is ₹114,700 (down ₹1,800). 24K is ₹125,130 (down ₹1,960).

MENAFN15112025000070015968ID1110347639



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search