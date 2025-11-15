403
Diplomatic Appeals for Ceasefire in Sudan Intensify
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to prioritize securing a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Sudan during a Friday phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as detailed in a State Department readout.
According to the State Department, Rubio “emphasized the importance of achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan,” reaffirming Washington’s insistence on alleviating the country’s worsening crisis.
During their dialogue, Rubio and Al Nahyan also reviewed ongoing efforts to advance President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire initiative and reiterated the “strategic relationship” linking the United States and the UAE.
Earlier in the week, addressing journalists after a G7 gathering in Canada, Rubio stressed that immediate steps were essential to curb the flow of weaponry to Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as the plight of civilians continues to deteriorate at an alarming pace.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem responded positively to Rubio’s assertions, appealing to the international community to intervene while the RSF tightens its grip on numerous urban centers across the country.
Conversely, El-Basha Tibeig, an adviser to RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, described Rubio’s remarks as “an unfortunate step,” arguing that they weaken the endeavors of a US-led coalition of four nations, known as Quad—which includes the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—seeking to broker a humanitarian pause in Sudan.
In a distinct statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry indicated that Bin Zayed and Rubio examined opportunities to reinforce their nations’ strategic partnership and assessed regional developments, “including the tragic situation in Sudan.”
