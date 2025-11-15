403
Rain Deepens Hardships for Displaced Gaza Families
(MENAFN) Tents sheltering uprooted civilians in Gaza proved unable to endure the season’s first rainfall. Many were torn apart, leaving families fully exposed with no protection whatsoever.
Within moments, the worn-out fabric that had served as their sole refuge transformed into muddy ponds, trapping children’s feet and drenching mothers’ heads as they tried desperately to safeguard what was left of their bedding.
As the downpour intensified, thousands of displaced families entered yet another ordeal brought on by the storm—an ordeal following earlier struggles against hunger and two years of Israeli assaults.
Lacking any dependable infrastructure, scenes unfolded throughout the camps showing families piling stones and sand to lift their sleeping mats off the wet earth, while others searched for any dry spot where they might take cover after the rain.
Earlier on Friday, stormwater swept through hundreds of makeshift tents and shelters, further aggravating an already catastrophic humanitarian situation that has built up over two years of Israeli warfare.
This situation persists as families continue to be confined within cramped spaces behind what is called the “yellow line”, after Israel barred them from returning to the homes it demolished during the offensive.
The “yellow line” marks the initial withdrawal boundary set in the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which began on Oct. 10. It distinguishes areas still under Israeli military control in the east from those where Palestinians are allowed to move in the west.
