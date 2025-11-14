403
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) "> More than half of Brits would happily accept AI shopping assistants' recommendations – as trust shifts from suggestions to purchases. A poll of 2,000 adults explored their attitudes to artificial intelligence in the retail space and found 28 per cent are even happy for a personal AI assistant to make purchases without their permission, based on its understanding of their shopping history and needs. Of those comfortable with automated purchases, three quarters (76 per cent) were willing to part with up to £99 – matching the current limit for contactless payments. The research also showed other ways in which customer demand for in-store technology is changing, with shoppers hoping stores of the future will provide smart trolleys and baskets that track the price of items automatically (30 per cent). As well as self-updating shelves (18 per cent) and biometric payment options (16 per cent). Kingfisher, the company behind B&Q and Screwfix in the UK, which commissioned the research, has teamed up with Andrew Grill, aka the Actionable Futurist, to predict how the DIY retail space could evolve. Andrew Grill said:“AI shopping agents are no longer science fiction - they're the next retail revolution. “The research shows shoppers are already more comfortable letting AI make decisions than most retailers realise and makes clear how important speed and convenience are for customers. “We're entering an age of anticipatory retail - where customers expect brands to know what they need before they do.” Outside of gadgets, 42 per cent also hoped for stores in the future to offer opportunities beyond shopping, saying they would be more interested in visiting stores in-person if they also offered workshops, demonstrations, or social spaces. This supports a future trend called 'phygital stores' – stores combining the hands-on, sensory, trust-building advantages of bricks and mortar retail, with the enhanced insights and personalisation of digital. Of those who already like to shop in-person, speed and convenience are key drivers for this, with nearly half (45 per cent) preferring in store visits so they don't have to wait for delivery. While close to a third (32 per cent) said faster delivery impacts their decisions on where to shop for home improvement products. Looking into this retail space specifically, the study found 24 per cent want a bulb and fixture scanner, or app, to identify things like the right size screw, fitting, or lightbulb to use – removing the need to manually measure replacement parts. Whereas 18 per cent were hopeful to see self-updating smart shelves that adjust prices dynamically and show personalised offers. And 23 per cent would value seamless online to in-store transitions, for example telling them where items in their online shopping basket are located in-store. Also on the list of desired features were customisation stations (14 per cent), while 12 per cent were keen to visit an augmented reality store, where they could hold up their phone or use smart glasses to see product reviews, sustainability scores, and personalised offers. One in 10 (10 per cent) were also excited to be able to have out-of-stock tools or parts 3D printed before their eyes, according to the OnePoll data. With the most coveted items to print in-store identified as home décor items, such as picture frames, replacement parts for tools or appliances, and custom brackets or fittings. But despite these futuristic desires, 45 per cent still trust a human expert over an AI replacement to advise on home improvement purchases – with only four per cent choosing the latter. Thierry Garnier, CEO Of Kingfisher, which also created a visual representation of the store of the future [] in partnership with Andrew Grill, said:“As the way we shop continues to evolve, customers are embracing technology to deliver greater personalisation, speed, choice, and richer experiences. “We see our digital ecosystem as fundamental to serving our customers' rapidly changing needs, seamlessly connecting every part of our offer.”
