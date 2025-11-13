Dems: Newly Released Epstein Emails Show Trump Knew About Abuse

MENAFN - Asia Times) WASHINGTON - US House Democrats investigating the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released emails Wednesday they say show President Donald Trump knew about the financier's abuse of underage girls as far back as 2011.

The three emails released by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform were among 23,000 pages of documents turned over to the committee by Epstein's estate, according to Democrats.

In a 2011 correspondence with the now-convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote that Trump“spent hours at my house” with a victim whose name is redacted from the email. In the same email, Epstein refers to Trump as the“dog that hasn't barked.”

In a 2015 email exchange between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff, Wolff tells Epstein that he's heard CNN will ask Trump about his relationship with the financier. The two have an exchange about how to hypothetically“craft an answer” for Trump.

Wolff responds,“If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable (public relations) and political currency.”

In a January 2019 email, also to Wolff, Epstein referenced a victim's name, redacted, as having been at Trump's Florida estate and private club, Mar-a-Lago, and wrote“Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”