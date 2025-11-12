Priyanka Chopra's Look As Mandakini In Globetrotter Unveiled SS Rajamouli Brings Her Back To Indian Cinema

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on the Indian silver screen in grand style, the type of bang that has not been heard before! GlobeTrotter film makers of SS Rajamouli released the first look of her character Mandakini, and the fans have been busy talking about it ever since. Draped in royal hues and possessing a powerful gaze, Priyanka's intense commanding avatar has outdone everything that was hotly trending.

Priyanka Chopra's Look as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter Unveiled

Back after making her waves in Hollywood projects such as Citadel and Love Again, Priyanka's return is monumental in all respects when we see her appearing as Mandakini, rumored to be an ambiguous, strong-willed character. It is years since she last made contact with her audience-in India.

On this regard, Priyanka's personal welcome by the director known for his epic blockbusters like RRR and Baahubali, SS Rajamouli, said, "It feels very good to have her return into the world of Indian storytelling. She brings grace, power, as well as emotion to every frame."

Fans Can't Get Enough

It didn't take long after the poster dropped before #Mandakini and #PriyankaChopra started trending around X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The fan-favorite praise of her fierce appearance called it "a perfect mix of elegance and authority." Many vocal fans also noted that this will be the first time seeing Rajamouli direct an actress of such a global stature as Priyanka.

The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI.#GlobeTrotter twitter/br4APC6Tb1

- rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 12, 2025

About GlobeTrotter

Although the story is completely under wraps, according to reports GlobeTrotter is a unique cross-culture action drama that travels its audience across continents. The movie would reportedly work on identity, bravery, and destiny. Rajamouli's collaboration with Priyanka marks one of the most eagerly-awaited partnerships in recent times.

Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback-not only that, it is also a statement. Her becoming Mandakini is representative of her transition as an actress and thus her complete attachment to Indian cinema. With Rajamouli helming this project, GlobeTrotter promises to be one of the biggest cinema events of 2025.