Red Fort Blast A Terror Attack Jem 'Doctor Module' Involved: Govt

Srinagar- The Government on Wednesday termed the blast near the Red Fort as a“terrorist incident”, as investigations revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car, had planned an attack to coincide with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6.

Officials said the blast, which occurred on Monday evening and claimed 12 lives while injuring several others, was“a heinous act perpetrated by anti-national forces.”

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return from Bhutan, directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with“utmost urgency and professionalism.”

The Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing grief over the loss of lives and reaffirmed India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

“The Cabinet directs that the investigation be pursued so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are brought to justice without delay,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while reading out the resolution.

Investigators said Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Muzammil Ganai, both from south Kashmir, had met overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) during their 2021 trip to Turkiye.

Data recovered from Muzammil's phone showed that he had recced the Red Fort area multiple times, particularly in the first week of January, indicating plans for a possible Republic Day attack.

Investigators believe Umar was building a vehicle-based improvised explosive device (VBIED) and had taken instructions from online sources about assembly and detonation.

Officials suspect Umar panicked on November 10 after Faridabad Police announced the busting of a terror module linked to JeM and the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive material.

Fearing imminent arrest, Umar drove the Hyundai i20 loaded with explosives towards Delhi and parked near the Red Fort, where a premature explosion occurred.

The blast destroyed the car and killed Umar instantly. The VBIED was incomplete as shrapnel had not yet been installed, officials said.

Investigators have also seized a red Ford EcoSport SUV linked to the module from Haryana's Khandawali area.

The vehicle, registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, was purchased on October 29, just weeks before the blast. CCTV footage showed three people inside the car on the day it was taken for pollution testing.

The Delhi Police had issued a city-wide alert to trace the car, suspected to have been used in planning the attack.

A preacher, Maulvi Ishtiyaq, from Haryana's Mewat district, who allegedly helped the module store explosives at his rented home near Al Falah University, was detained and brought to Srinagar on Wednesday.

From his residence in Dhauj village, police recovered over 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur.