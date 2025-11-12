Gary Fowler And GSD Venture Studios Join Forces With African Innovators To Shape The Future Of AI And Fintech At Zenith Bank Tech Fair 5.0

MENAFN - GetNews) Gary Fowler, CEO of GSD Venture Studios, joins global tech leaders at the Zenith Bank Tech Fair – Future Forward 5.0 in Lagos to bolster cross-continental collaboration between Silicon Valley and African tech ecosystems.







Global tech leader Gary Fowler, Founder and CEO of GSD Venture Studios, is set to take the stage at Zenith Bank Tech Fair – Future Forward 5.0, joining a lineup of global innovators, entrepreneurs, and African startup leaders. The event, hosted by Zenith Bank Plc, will take place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, and is recognized as one of Africa's premier gatherings for AI innovation, fintech transformation, and digital inclusion.

The Zenith Bank Tech Fair, themed“Empowering the Future: AI, Embedded Finance, and Inclusive Innovation,” underscores Africa's growing influence in global technology and finance. As part of Future Forward 5.0, Fowler will engage with leaders driving AI innovation in Africa, discussing scalable growth models, ethical AI, and cross-border venture collaboration through the venture studio model pioneered by GSD Venture Studios.

Fowler, who has built and scaled 17 companies, including multiple unicorns and one NASDAQ IPO, will share insights from Silicon Valley on AI-powered startup growth and fintech integration. His participation reflects a deepening bridge between Silicon Valley venture leadership and the African tech ecosystem, where digital transformation and financial inclusion continue to accelerate.

“The energy in Africa's innovation scene is unparalleled,” said Gary Fowler, CEO of GSD Venture Studios.“At the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, we're not just talking about technology. We're seeing firsthand how AI and fintech are reshaping economies, creating jobs, and empowering millions. GSD Venture Studios is proud to collaborate with African founders and institutions like Zenith Bank that are driving the next wave of global innovation.”







Now in its fifth year, Future Forward 5.0 continues to attract global tech leaders in Nigeria, serving as a launchpad for emerging market startups and a hub for exploring AI and digital transformation. The fair's signature event, the Zecathon, will award ₦140 million in funding to promising innovators, highlighting the growing role of venture-backed entrepreneurship in building Africa's digital economy.

The Zenith Bank innovation fair brings together thousands of participants, including investors, corporate executives, startup founders, and policymakers. Its emphasis on AI and fintech integration aligns with a broader trend across Africa, where embedded finance and AI-powered analytics are driving more efficient, inclusive financial ecosystems.

“The Future Forward 5.0 platform shows how collaboration can unlock innovation at scale,” Fowler added.“At GSD Venture Studios, our goal is to help startups go global to scale and dominate. Working alongside visionary leaders in Africa allows us to accelerate that mission while strengthening the global startup ecosystem.”

Fowler's address will highlight startup scaling strategies leveraging AI and fintech, including pathways to global markets through AI-first venture acceleration programs such as the GSD SuperScaler. Designed for founders ready to expand internationally, the program combines AI-driven execution, capital access, and hands-on mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs.

The partnership between GSD Venture Studios and African innovators marks a milestone in fostering cross-continental collaboration. Through initiatives like the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and African founders are co-creating solutions for global challenges-ranging from financial inclusion to ethical AI deployment in emerging economies.

The 2025 edition of Future Forward 5.0 will feature leading voices such as Sitoyo Lopokoiyit of M-PESA Africa, Jonas Kjellberg, Co-Founder of Skype, Dr. Shivagami Gugan of Amazon Web Services, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, and Kofo Akinkugbe of SecureID, among others. These leaders will share the stage with Gary Fowler to discuss new paradigms in AI innovation, digital transformation, and startup growth across Africa.

The fair's focus on AI innovation in Africa reflects Zenith Bank's ongoing commitment to nurturing tech entrepreneurship in Nigeria. By hosting the region's most prominent tech innovation summit in Lagos, Zenith Bank has positioned itself as a key player in advancing AI and fintech adoption across the continent.

Zenith Bank Tech Fair – Future Forward 5.0 serves as both a showcase and a call to action, stressing that the future of AI, fintech, and entrepreneurship is being written not just in Silicon Valley, but across Africa's emerging innovation corridors.

About Gary Fowler

Gary A. Fowler is a Silicon Valley–based entrepreneur, AI strategist, and venture studio leader with over 40 years of experience building and scaling global startups. He is the Founder and CEO of GSD Venture Studios, recognized for helping founders Go Global to Scale and Dominate through AI and quantum-driven innovation. Fowler has built 17 companies, including several unicorns and one NASDAQ IPO, and has been featured in global forums such as Stanford University, the United Nations, and the World AI Summit.

About GSD Venture Studios

GSD Venture Studios is a global AI and Quantum venture studio headquartered in Silicon Valley. Through its SuperScaler Program, GSD helps startups accelerate growth using AI-driven execution, access to global capital networks, and strategic mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs. Founded by Gary Fowler, the studio's mission is to transform startups into globally scalable enterprises by combining AI innovation, operational expertise, and a powerful Go Global to Scale and Dominate philosophy.

For more information, visit