Find Tranquillity And Warmth This Winter At Solace Organic Spa On Salt Spring Island

"Solace Organic Spa Logo"Solace Organic Spa on Salt Spring Island, BC invites you to warm up and relax this winter with holistic spa treatments, massages, facials, and its forest hydrotherapy circuit featuring a cedar sauna and hot tub. Just minutes from Ganges and Fulford Harbour, Solace offers warmth, rest, and rejuvenation in the forest.

SALT SPRING ISLAND, BC - As the cooler months settle in across British Columbia, Solace Organic Spa invites guests to slow down, breathe deeply, and rediscover warmth and relaxation in the forest. Nestled on Salt Spring Island, Solace has been a destination for relaxation and holistic care for over 20 years.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Solace's forest hydrotherapy circuit, complete with a cedar sauna and hot tub surrounded by evergreens. It also has a cold plunge for those who don't mind lower temperatures. The experience offers a gentle balance of heat and stillness that restores energy and quiets the mind, an ideal antidote to the darker, busier months of the year.

Inside the spa, the season's most-loved treatments include Solace's massages, reflexology, Reiki, craniosacral therapy, sound healing, prenatal massage, and the deeply restorative full-body lymphatic massage. Guests can also unwind with Solace facials, Dr. Hauschka-certified harmony facials, and earth and sea stone treatments. For full-body care, Salt Spring steams, body wraps, manicures, pedicures, waxing, and tinting are available year-round.

Groups and couples are also welcome to celebrate connection through Solace's private spa parties, couples packages, and Spa & Dine experiences. Each session is customized, offering guests a peaceful rhythm of relaxation in harmony with nature.

About Solace Organic Spa

Located just a 10-minute drive from Ganges and five minutes from Fulford Harbour, Solace Organic Spa is easy to reach yet feels a world away from routines and worries once you're inside, making it one of Salt Spring Island's most intimate and rejuvenating escapes.

To book or learn more, visit solaceorganicspa

Contact:

Solace Organic Spa

111 Saltair Ln, Salt Spring Island, BC V8K 1Y5

(250) 653-4688

