Delhi Sees Fresh Rainfall, Capital Set For Improvement In Air Quality After AQI Spike IMD Alert, Weather Forecast Here

Delhi residents witnessed change in the city's weather after fresh spells of rain in some areas. A significant drop in AQI is expected as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted wet spell for 27 January. The weather office issued a yellow alert for rains during the morning, afternoon and evening hours.

Delhi Weather Today

IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated,“Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lighting and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely during early morning hours to forenoon hours. Also, one or two spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lighting during afternoon to night.”

Further, suggesting that the maximum temperature will be near normal today, IMD said that it will hover around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 8 to 0 degrees Celsius which will be 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

IMD issued a nowcast warning for neighbouring regions amid presence of Western Disturbance, westerly Jet Stream, cyclonic circulation over Haryana and adjacent territories. Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are on IMD's orange alert for heavy precipitation likely today.

Delhi weather forecast for upcoming days

Over the coming five day, "generally cloudy" conditions and shallow to moderate fog is expected. The Meteorological Department predicted gradual rise in minimum temperatures over Northwest India by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius on 27 and 28 January. However, a gradual fall in in minimum temperatures is likely on the subsequent 2 days by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

"A fresh wet spell with Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh on 26th & 27th and Uttarakhand on 27th & 28th January. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand 27th January," IMD said.

For the first time in three days, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 'poor' reading of 294. A marked deterioration in air quality was witnessed on Tuesday at 8:00 AM after two days of moderate AQI, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Out of 39 monitoring stations, 4 recorded moderate AQI on 27 January, including Lodhi Road, Mandir Marg, IGI Airport and NSIT Dwarka.

At the same time, 14 stations reported“poor” air quality today while the remaining registered“very poor” AQI.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on 22 January revoked Stage III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) pollution controls as air quality improved from“very poor” levels. However, pollution curbs under Stages I and II continue to remain intact.

“All actions under Stages II & I of the extant schedule of GRAP (November 2025) shall, however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not rise further in the coming days. Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages II & I of the extant schedule of GRAP in order to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of extant GRAP in NCR,” the circular said.