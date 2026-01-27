Address Jabal Omar Makkah Welcomes Pilgrims With A Spiritually Integrated Umrah Experience In 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Makkah, Saudi Arabia –January 2026: As pilgrims begin the year with Umrah, Address Jabal Omar Makkah is welcoming worshippers with an approach shaped around what matters most during the sacred journey, ease, calm, and closeness to Al Masjid Al Haram.

Located just steps from the Holy Mosque, the hotel has organised its services and spaces around the natural rhythm of worship. From prayer times and fasting hours to moments of rest between visits to the Haram, every detail is intended to help pilgrims focus on ibadah with less physical strain and fewer distractions.

One of the hotel's most distinctive features is the Sky Musallah, an elevated place of worship offering sweeping views of the Holy Kaaba, Al Masjid Al Haram, and the city of Makkah. Set on a skybridge connecting the 36th and 38th floors of the twin towers, the Sky Musallah can accommodate up to 520 worshippers and has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the highest suspended prayer hall in the world overlooking the Holy Kaaba. For many guests, it provides a rare moment of stillness and reflection above the crowds, while remaining visually connected to the Haram.

Pilgrims also benefit from a dedicated pedestrian walkway that links the hotel directly to Al Masjid Al Haram. Designed for easy, walkable access throughout the day and night, the route supports repeated prayer visits, particularly during fasting periods. Along the way, selected cafés and dining venues offer light, nourishing options aligned with prayer and fasting schedules, allowing guests to pause and refuel without breaking the flow of worship.

As Umrah season continues into early 2026, Address Jabal Omar Makkah remains a trusted base for pilgrims seeking a stay that respects the purpose of their journey and supports it with care, clarity, and calm.

About Address Jabal Omar Makkah:

Address Jabal Omar Makkah is a spiritually centred luxury hotel located steps from Al Masjid Al Haram, offering pilgrims a refined hospitality experience designed around worship, calm, and proximity to the Holy Mosque.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah offers panoramic Haram-view rooms and dining venues, including The Restaurant and the Lobby Lounge & Café, with menus inspired by Saudi and Hejazi traditions and structured around prayer and fasting schedules.