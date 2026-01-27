US-Bangla Airlines Welcomes New US Ambassador To Bangladesh
Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines has extended its congratulations to Brent T. Christensen on his appointment as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh.
In a message shared on its official Facebook page, the private airline welcomed Ambassador Christensen and wished him a successful tenure during his stay in Bangladesh.
The airline expressed optimism for continued cooperation and engagement, reflecting the broader ties between Bangladesh and the United States.
