US-Bangla Airlines Welcomes New US Ambassador To Bangladesh

2026-01-27 12:01:35
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines has extended its congratulations to Brent T. Christensen on his appointment as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh.

In a message shared on its official Facebook page, the private airline welcomed Ambassador Christensen and wished him a successful tenure during his stay in Bangladesh.

The airline expressed optimism for continued cooperation and engagement, reflecting the broader ties between Bangladesh and the United States.

