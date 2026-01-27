Border Vs Border 2 Budget Difference: Sequel Is Costlier By THIS Whopping Amount Check Here

Border vs Border 2: Sunny Deol's movie Border 2 is rocking the box office. Made on a budget of 275 crores, this movie has earned about 200 crores in just 4 days. Do you know about the budget and earnings of its first part?

The movie Border was released on June 13, 1997. Back then, it cost about 12 crores to make. Meanwhile, Border 2 cost about 23 times more, around 275 crores.

Border (1997) made about 65 crores worldwide. In contrast, Border 2 crossed the 200 crore mark in just 4 days, earning over 60 crores in its first two days alone.

Talking about Border's first-day collection, 28 years ago it earned 1.12 crores on its opening day. Meanwhile, Border 2's opening day collection was 30 crores.

The film Border was released on just 290 screens in 1997, while Border 2 was released on 4800 screens. That's about 16 times more screens than the first part.

Border's runtime is 176 minutes (2h 56m). Border 2's runtime is 199 minutes (3h 19m). This means the new film is 23 minutes longer than the original.