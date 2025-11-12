UNESCO Adds Kiswahili As Official Conference Language

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

UNESCO's General Conference has officially recognised Kiswahili as one of its official languages, a significant move towards enhancing linguistic diversity within the organisation. This decision marks a milestone in the global promotion of African languages and elevates Kiswahili to a prominent status in international discourse.

The decision, which was made during the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference, reflects the growing importance of Kiswahili not only as a widely spoken language across East Africa but also as a symbol of unity and cultural heritage for millions. The approval comes after years of advocacy and efforts from various African states, especially those within the East African Community, where Kiswahili holds official language status.

Kiswahili is already an official language in several East African nations, including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, and it is widely used across much of sub-Saharan Africa. The language's inclusion as an official language in UNESCO's operations is viewed as a win for cultural representation, especially in global forums traditionally dominated by Western languages.

UNESCO's decision to integrate Kiswahili into its work is expected to promote greater inclusivity and facilitate communication among a broader spectrum of delegates from different parts of the world. For African countries, this recognition is seen as a step toward the decolonisation of language and the celebration of African identities in global platforms.

Advocates for the language's inclusion, such as prominent African linguists, scholars, and government representatives, have long argued that Kiswahili's widespread usage and cultural significance make it an ideal candidate for recognition at such an esteemed level. The African Union had earlier endorsed the promotion of Kiswahili, encouraging its use in diplomatic and international communications. In 2004, the AU even designated Kiswahili as a working language of the union.

This step by UNESCO reflects broader trends in international organisations that are recognising the need for linguistic diversity, especially in institutions that serve a global audience. As more African countries become involved in international policymaking, Kiswahili's inclusion in formal proceedings underscores the importance of multilingualism and cross-cultural dialogue.

The move has sparked celebration in Tanzania, where Kiswahili originated, and across East Africa, where it has long been an integral part of the cultural fabric. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her government's joy over the decision, calling it a major achievement for the country and the broader African continent.

The decision has not only practical implications but also symbolic value. By incorporating Kiswahili into its formal conference proceedings, UNESCO has recognised the significance of African languages in the global arena. Language is often a reflection of power dynamics, and the inclusion of Kiswahili offers an opportunity to challenge the dominance of European languages in international spaces.

The move also aligns with ongoing efforts by UNESCO to support linguistic diversity and safeguard endangered languages. With over 200 million speakers across Africa, Kiswahili is one of the continent's most spoken languages, and its recognition at UNESCO will likely inspire other international organisations to reconsider their language policies.

Critics, however, caution that while symbolic, this move should be accompanied by efforts to ensure the real-world impact of Kiswahili in global diplomacy, academia, and policy. They stress the need for adequate training for international diplomats and civil servants in Kiswahili and for the development of more resources to support its use in official settings.

This milestone comes at a time when there is a concerted push for African languages to gain recognition in various international platforms, with the African Union leading the charge. It further complements the efforts of regional organisations like the East African Community, which has already initiated Kiswahili as the language of integration.

