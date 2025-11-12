Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Jersey Crash Near Kennedy Boulevard Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Snarls Lincoln Tunnel Traffic


2025-11-12 09:00:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey, leading to major traffic delays around the Lincoln Tunnel, ABC7 New York reported.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the highway near Kennedy Boulevard. Following the incident, traffic heading away from the Lincoln Tunnel was diverted onto local streets, causing heavy congestion throughout the area.

Inbound traffic to New York City was also severely affected, with delays stretching back along Route 3 by the Meadowlands as drivers slowed down to look at the scene, according to the news report.

The closure of the express bus lane worsened the situation, forcing buses to merge with regular traffic. Authorities urged commuters to use the George Washington Bridge as an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Live Mint

