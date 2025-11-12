TRUE-See Presentations At IPAWS Summit Highlight Potential Of Its Technology To Increase The Accuracy And Utility Of Medical Photographic Imaging In Wound Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Data Shows TRUE-See's Color Calibrated Technology Significantly Increases the Accuracy of Routine Medical Photographs and Enables Development of AI-Assisted Medical Photographic Imaging for Wound Care and Other Applications

NEW ORLEANS, La., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUE-See Systems, the New Orleans-based, global leader in color-calibrated photographic medical imaging and image authentication, today reported that it is hosting two presentations on November 13 at the International Post-Acute Wound Care Society (IPAWS) Summit, November 12–14, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. Together, the posters highlight the inadequacies of current clinical photographic imaging and show how TRUE-See's proprietary color calibration technology can greatly improve the accuracy of the photographs while also increasing their utility in the development of AI-enhanced diagnostic tools.

TRUE-See's first poster, titled“A Deep Learning Model for Predicting Wound Healing Using Color-Calibrated Imaging,” describes how AI models trained on medical photographs of wounds that used TRUE-See technology to produce standardized, color-accurate images were able to predict the risk of wound worsening with high precision. The study analyzed more than 18,000 longitudinal wound images across 11 causes, demonstrating that the robust color calibration achieved with TRUE-See significantly improves diagnostic consistency and predictive accuracy.

Peter Chang, MD, is lead author of the study and a leading expert in AI-driven medical imaging. He is Director, Center for Applied AI Research (A2IR) and Associate Professor of Radiological Sciences & Computer Science at the University of California, Irvine.

Dr. Chang noted,“Color fidelity is not optional in medical photography-it's foundational. Without standardized color data, AI models of clinical photographs risk misinterpretation and bias. TRUE-See's approach ensures that predictive algorithms for increasing the accuracy and utility of medical photography are trained on clinically reliable images, which is critical for scaling AI in healthcare.”

TRUE-See's second poster,“A Medical Photo Color Accuracy Score,” introduces a first-of-its-kind metric to objectively measure color fidelity in clinical photography using the international CIE Delta E standard. This innovation addresses a critical gap in wound care and telemedicine, where inaccurate color can lead to misdiagnosis and delayed treatment for patients as well as compromised performance in the AI models increasingly used to inform medical imaging. Key study findings included:



Analysis of more than 8,000 wound photographs captured under uncontrolled lighting conditions across multiple facilities showed that color calibration technology improved accuracy scores from 77% to over 94%.

Almost all of the color-calibrated images (99%) achieved an accuracy score of 90% or better, compared to only 77% of photographs that had not been calibrated. Objective color calibration reduced color error by more than half, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and confidence and enabling the use of accurate AI-driven predictive analytics.



Alisha Oropallo, MD, is a lead author of this study and a Professor of Surgery at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. She is Director of the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center and Program Director of the Wound and Burn Fellowship program at Northwell Health.

Dr. Oropallo commented,“Color accuracy in medical photographic imaging goes far beyond the cosmetic, impacting critical clinical decision-making. Our research demonstrates that standardized color imaging improves diagnostic reliability and provides the foundation for AI models that can predict wound deterioration and optimize care.”

Why These Studies Matter



For Clinicians and patients: Reliable color calibration improves wound assessment and patient outcomes, telemedicine consultations, and diagnostic and documentation accuracy. Early detection of wound deterioration via imaging accuracy and AI guidance can prevent severe complications, enhancing patient care, increasing provider efficiency and saving thousands in per patient treatment costs.

For AI development: Standardized color data reduces bias and enhances predictive performance in machine learning models.

For AI in wound care: When accurate, predictive algorithms can identify high-risk wounds days before deterioration, reducing complications and hospital readmissions.

TRUE-See's role: By automatically embedding color calibration and image authentication into routine clinical photography, TRUE-See provides user and device-independent accuracy, regulatory compliance, and AI-readiness.

AI enablement: TRUE-See's dataset of over 80,000 color-calibrated wound images positions the company as a foundational partner for AI-driven healthcare imaging.

Scalable solution: TRUE-See integrates seamlessly with EHR systems and mobile workflows, making adoption practical and hassle-free for clinicians and health systems. Commercial opportunity: TRUE-See's proprietary color calibration technology addresses a $96 billion wound care market and positions the company as a critical enabler of AI-driven healthcare imaging.



Dr. Shaun Carpenter is a nationally recognized expert in wound medicine who helped develop the TRUE-See technology. He leads a team of over 100 wound specialist physicians and nurse practitioners throughout the southeast region of the US and has authored multiple publications regarding the science of wound healing.

Dr. Carpenter commented,“True-See color calibration is the future of wound medicine. Accurate Ai clinical decision support can not be accomplished without it.”

“This research further validates our mission to transform wound care and more broadly, increase the accuracy and utility of the photographic imaging used by thousands of healthcare providers across multiple specialties in the US every day,” said Ben Favret, CEO of TRUE-See Systems.“The average color accuracy score for medical photographs reported in the medical literature shows that about half are just unusable, and even worse, could cause AI diagnostic support tools to make errors in more than half of the clinical photographs they analyze. By embedding our proprietary color calibration and image authentication into routine clinical workflows, we're not only improving patient outcomes but also enabling the next generation of AI-enhanced diagnostics with the potential to provide system-wide benefits.”

The IPAWS Summit is a premier global event for wound care innovation. TRUE-See invites clinicians, researchers, investors, and media representatives attending the meeting to visit its poster session during the“Wine & Wounds” networking reception on November 13 and learn more and explore collaboration opportunities to advance the future of wound care and medical imaging.

About TRUE-See Systems

New Orleans-based TRUE-See Systems is a medical technology company committed to improving clinical outcomes through standardized, color-accurate medical photography by increasing the accuracy, utility and efficiency of clinical photography through its patented color calibration technology, secure workflows, and AI-powered diagnostic tools. Designed for any healthcare setting and any mobile device, TRUE-See's patented system delivers significant improvements in diagnostic accuracy and reimbursement rates, simplifies physician workflows, ensures HIPAA compliance, and establishes legal admissibility. With a growing library from its more than 2 million calibrated medical photographs and integrations across leading EHR platforms, TRUE-See empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate medical decisions for patients while improving confidentiality, legal defensibility and reimbursement outcomes. TRUE-See holds multiple issued and pending patents. Learn more at TRUE-See

