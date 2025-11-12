403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France, Palestine Form Joint Committee
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Tuesday that France and Palestine will create a joint body focused on legal, constitutional, and institutional issues to reinforce the establishment of the Palestinian state.
“The committee will contribute to drafting a new constitution, on the basis of the project presented by President Abbas, and complete all the conditions necessary for a viable State of Palestine,” Macron stated during a press briefing in Paris alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
He emphasized that France “will respond strongly with its European partners” if Israel moves forward with any “partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto.”
Macron cautioned that any annexation of the West Bank would breach a “red line.”
“Settler violence and the acceleration of settlement projects have reached record levels, threatening the stability of the West Bank and violating international law,” Macron warned, reiterating France’s dedication to achieving a two-state resolution.
He also underscored that “the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza must be ensured under UN auspices, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.”
Macron announced that France will allocate €100 million ($115 million) in humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip in 2025, noting that French emergency shipments will include nutritional supplements for children, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies.
Furthermore, Paris will engage in the Cairo Reconstruction Conference and assist in rebuilding Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure in collaboration with the French Development Agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
“The committee will contribute to drafting a new constitution, on the basis of the project presented by President Abbas, and complete all the conditions necessary for a viable State of Palestine,” Macron stated during a press briefing in Paris alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
He emphasized that France “will respond strongly with its European partners” if Israel moves forward with any “partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto.”
Macron cautioned that any annexation of the West Bank would breach a “red line.”
“Settler violence and the acceleration of settlement projects have reached record levels, threatening the stability of the West Bank and violating international law,” Macron warned, reiterating France’s dedication to achieving a two-state resolution.
He also underscored that “the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza must be ensured under UN auspices, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.”
Macron announced that France will allocate €100 million ($115 million) in humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip in 2025, noting that French emergency shipments will include nutritional supplements for children, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies.
Furthermore, Paris will engage in the Cairo Reconstruction Conference and assist in rebuilding Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure in collaboration with the French Development Agency and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment