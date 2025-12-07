403
Merz urges Israel not to annex West Bank
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday cautioned Israel against taking steps to annex the West Bank, according to reports.
Addressing the situation in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, where he met King Abdullah II, Merz stressed the importance of maintaining the path toward Palestinian statehood. “We must keep the path to Palestinian statehood open. Therefore, there must be no annexation steps in the West Bank,” he said.
Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultra-right coalition have long pushed for annexation of parts of the West Bank, which Palestinians claim for a future independent state.
Merz emphasized Germany’s commitment to helping establish “a new order throughout the Middle East,” envisioning a framework in which Israelis, Palestinians, and neighboring Arab nations can coexist in lasting peace, freedom, and security.
Reaffirming support for a two-state solution, Merz called for the resumption of peace negotiations and highlighted the need for progress in Gaza. “We share the relief that the ceasefire in Gaza has now stabilized for two months. But now we must also succeed in entering the second phase,” he said, noting that the humanitarian situation for civilians in Gaza remains precarious. “More humanitarian aid is needed before winter.”
Merz visited Aqaba on the Red Sea in the afternoon before flying to Israel for meetings in Jerusalem, including an evening discussion with President Izchak Herzog. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday.
