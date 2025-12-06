IRS Tax Refund 2026: When Will You Get? How Much Will You Receive? What's New In Tax Filing?
The IRS is expected to open the 2026 tax season - for filing 2025 returns - in January 2026. Direct deposit remains the fastest way to get refunds, and paper checks are being phased out.Estimated 2026 refund timeline (Direct Deposit)
| IRS Accepts Return | Estimated Refund Date |
| ----------------------- | ------------------------- |
| Jan. 26, 2026 | Feb. 6, 2026 |
| Feb. 2, 2026 | Feb. 13, 2026 |
| Feb. 9, 2026 | Feb. 20, 2026 |
| Mar. 2, 2026 | Mar. 13, 2026 |
| Apr. 13, 2026 (Tax Day) | Apr. 24, 2026 |
| Apr. 20, 2026 | May 1, 2026 |
| May 18, 2026 | May 29, 2026 |
Most refunds arrive within 10–21 days for taxpayers who e-file and use direct deposit.Tracking refunds
Use the IRS Where's My Refund? tool, which updates once per day as returns move through:
-Return Received
-Processing
-Refund Approved
-Refund Sent
-Possible Delays
Your refund could take longer if:
-You claim EITC or CTC, which legally delays refunds until early March
-You file on paper
-Your return has errors, missing forms, or complex income detailsHow much will I receive?
Refunds in 2026 may be larger for many taxpayers, thanks to:
-Higher standard deduction amounts
-New deductions and credits under the OBBB
-Slightly increased federal withholding throughout 2025
-Inflation adjustments to tax bracketsStandard Deduction (Tax Year 2025, filed in 2026 - applies this season)
-Married filing jointly: $31,500
-Single / married filing separately: $15,750
-Head of household: $23,625Newly introduced deductions under OBBB
Taxpayers may see larger refunds due to temporary and permanent benefits including:
-No tax on tips
-No tax on overtime pay
-No tax on car loan interest
-New temporary deductions for seniors and some workers
Your final refund amount will depend on your income, withholding, credits, and deductions.What's new for the 2026 filing season
Several major changes take effect this year:
1. The One, Big, Beautiful Bill (OBBB) tax changes
The IRS is implementing multiple new provisions:
-Eliminated taxation on tips, overtime, and car loan interest
-Expanded deductions for seniors and specific groups
-Adjusted standard deductions and bracket thresholds
2. Paper refund checks are being phased out
As of Sept. 30, 2025, most taxpayers must receive refunds via direct deposit.What to consider before filing
The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS/GetReady and begin preparing now. Key steps include:
1. Gather all tax records
Organize:
-W-2s
-1099s
-Digital asset transaction records
-Bank information for direct deposit
Missing paperwork is one of the biggest causes of refund delays.
Legal Disclaimer:
