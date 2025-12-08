403
Guterres pledges UN support on Assad’s fall anniversary
(MENAFN) According to general statements, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commemorated the first year since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s rule, reiterating that the United Nations remains “fully committed to working with Syrians to make this transition a success.”
He noted that the anniversary represents a year since “the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression,” using the occasion to salute the determination and bravery of Syrians “who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship.”
He emphasized that the day serves both as a tribute to their sacrifices and as a reminder of the aspirations that fueled “historic change.”
Guterres underscored that the country’s current moment involves far more than a political shift. He described it as an opening to rebuild “shattered communities” and mend longstanding rifts. He stressed that “It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian -- regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation -- can live securely, equally, and with dignity.”
Reports indicate that the UN chief pointed to the past year as evidence that genuine progress can occur when Syrians are supported and empowered to direct their own transformation.
Although he acknowledged that humanitarian needs “remain immense,” he also highlighted improvements in essential services, broader humanitarian access, and emerging routes for displaced citizens and refugees to return home.
He maintained that “The international community must stand firmly behind this Syrian-led, Syrian-owned transition,” urging continued respect for the country’s sovereignty, backing for reconstruction efforts, and sustained humanitarian and economic assistance. Guterres concluded by saying, “On this anniversary, we stand united in purpose – to build a foundation of peace and prosperity and renew our pledge to a free, sovereign, united, and inclusive Syria.”
Syria is now marking a year since Assad’s departure, a turning point that launched a new phase for the country. According to accounts, the Baath Party’s long-standing rule — in place since 1963 — came to an end on Dec. 8, 2024, when Damascus was overtaken and Assad fled to Russia.
