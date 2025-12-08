403
Japan, China Trade Accusations Over Fighter Jets Confrontation
(MENAFN) Mutual accusations have erupted between Tokyo and Beijing following dangerous aerial encounters during Chinese naval operations, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.
Japan's Foreign Ministry first disclosed the confrontation Sunday, alleging that Chinese J-15 fighters targeted Japanese F-15J aircraft with fire control radar systems on multiple occasions Saturday. The incidents unfolded in international airspace southeast of Okinawa.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned the actions during a press briefing Sunday, characterizing the radar targeting as hazardous and excessive. "These radar illuminations are a dangerous act that went beyond what is necessary for the safe flight of aircraft," Takaichi stated, confirming Tokyo had filed formal protests over what she termed "extremely regrettable" conduct.
Beijing has dismissed the claims entirely, countering that Japanese warplanes persistently interfered with Chinese Navy operations during publicly announced carrier training exercises in the region.
Chinese Navy spokesperson Colonel Wang Xuemeng issued a stern warning. "We solemnly demand that the Japanese side immediately stop slandering and smearing and strictly restrain front-line actions," Wang declared, promising China would "take necessary measures… to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests."
Diplomatic relations between the Asian powers have deteriorated rapidly since Takaichi—Japan's first female prime minister and a conservative hardliner—assumed office in late October. She previously asserted that any forceful Beijing move toward reunification with self-governing Taiwan could represent a "survival-threatening situation," potentially justifying military action under Japanese law. Beijing denounced this as meddling in sovereign affairs.
China branded her remarks "extremely malicious" and "blatantly provocative," accusing Tokyo of violating the One-China principle recognizing Taiwan as Chinese territory. Beijing warned that any Japanese intervention in the Taiwan matter would constitute "an act of aggression" triggering forceful countermeasures.
Taiwan has operated independently since 1949 without formally declaring independence. China maintains "peaceful reunification" remains its objective while reserving military options should the island pursue official separation.
