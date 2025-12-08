Doha Forum A Rare Global Platform For 'Diversity Of Opinions': Swedish Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director General for Global Affairs at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Mikael Lindvall has described the Doha Forum as a rare global platform where a“diversity of opinions” can be expressed openly and respectfully.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula yesterday Lindvall said that the culture of listening at the event is his biggest takeaway.

“You will hear a big diversity of opinions, sometimes even directly opposing views in the same panel, and we need more of that,” he said, reflecting on Doha Forum 2025 held under the theme“Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”



He said the event stands out for creating an environment where participants genuinely engage with differing perspectives.“My impression is that it's really a place where people listen to each other and try to understand each other's viewpoints,” he said, adding that the Forum also offered valuable opportunities to reconnect with colleagues and build new relationships.

Lindvall stressed that the Forum's theme strongly aligned with Sweden's priorities.

“We are very strong proponents of the importance of international law and accountability for any crimes committed,” he said.“Given the way the world looks today, it's more important than ever for us to stand up for international law.”

He added that international humanitarian law remains a central concern for Sweden, especially as violations continue“on a daily basis.” The theme, he said, is“topical, urgent, and important.”

Sweden used the Forum to delve deeper into several crisis contexts, including Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan and other areas where civilians face acute humanitarian needs.

“Our focus was to take the opportunity to dive deeper into the geographical crisis contexts we are dealing with,” Lindvall said.

He emphasised the importance of dialogue even amid disagreement.

“Sweden and the European Union strongly emphasise reaching out and talking to each other, even when we disagree, to better understand each other,” he said.

“We do not want a world where bigger powers decide over the heads of smaller ones.”

Lindvall warned that the international community continues to fall short on major global commitments.

“I worry about the crisis of multilateralism and about excessive unilateralism,” he said.“We need to work more closely together.”

He acknowledged progress on climate-friendly solutions, particularly within the private sector and green technology companies, but said far more must be done. He also cited regression in gender equality as a pressing concern for Sweden after decades of steady advancement.

Lindvall also said that Qatar and Sweden's bilateral relationship has strengthened considerably, particularly following the fourth round of political consultations in May 2025.

“There is a lot of common ground between Sweden and Qatar,” he said, highlighting rising trade, investment and mediation cooperation.

“We are looking at ways to make our partnership even more concrete,” he added. Both countries are also supporting each other in multilateral candidacies and exploring new technical agreements.

He said the relationship has“progressed significantly over the past two years,” with strong willingness on both sides to expand collaboration despite capacity constraints.