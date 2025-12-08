Cold Spell Continues As Weather Turns More Unstable Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra) -- A cold spell is holding over the country on Monday, keeping most regions chilly while lower elevations remain relatively mild. Low clouds are expected at intervals, and there is a slight chance of brief, light showers in the far north. Winds will be moderate and southwesterly.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Tuesday will bring similar conditions, with relatively cold weather across much of the country and mild temperatures in the valley regions, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will increase at various altitudes, and light, scattered showers may fall in limited parts of the northern and central regions. Southwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times.A more pronounced change is expected on Wednesday as the country comes under the influence of an approaching low-pressure system. Cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will prevail, with intermittent showers forecast in the north, center, and parts of the southwest.Rain is expected to spread to most regions throughout the day and may become heavy at times in the evening and at night, accompanied by thunder and hail. These conditions could trigger flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea. Winds will remain moderate from the southwest, strengthening intermittently.On Thursday, temperatures will fall slightly, maintaining cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions at times in northern and central regions. Heavy showers, thunder, and hail remain possible, increasing the risk of flooding. By nighttime, rainfall may extend into limited parts of the eastern and southwestern regions. Southwesterly winds will continue moderate to occasionally active.Monday's temperatures range between 15 C and 8 C in East Amman and 13 C and 6 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 11 C–4 C and the Sharah highlands at 12 C–5 C.Desert regions will see 17 C–8 C, the plains 16 C–7 C, the northern valley 22 C–13 C, the southern valley 24 C–14 C, the Dead Sea 23 C–14 C, and Aqaba 23 C–13 C.