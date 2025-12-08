Kerala Court Acquits Actor Dileep In 2017 Actress Abduction Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ernakulam (Kerala), Dec 8 ( IANS) In a dramatic conclusion to one of Kerala's most sensational criminal trials, Malyalam actor Dileep was on Monday acquitted by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case.

In the charge sheet, there were 10 accused, and the Court sentenced the first six, while including Dileep, four others were acquitted.

The punishment for the six found guilty will be pronounced on December 12.

The prosecution had failed to establish the charge of criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.

The verdict brings to an end a nearly eight-year-long legal battle that had gripped the state and triggered widespread debate on power, justice and women's safety in the Malayalam film industry.

Dileep, the eighth accused, had been alleged to have masterminded the abduction of and assault on the survivor.

He had consistently denied the charges throughout the trial.

Earlier in the day, at around 9.30 a.m., Dileep reached Ernakulam amid heavy security, first visiting his counsel's office before proceeding to the court.

All 10 accused were present as directed by the court during the pronouncement of the judgment.

In its order, the court observed that the prosecution failed to produce legally sustainable evidence to prove the alleged conspiracy linking Dileep to the execution of the crime.

Several key witnesses had turned hostile during the trial, weakening the prosecution's case.

The defence had consistently argued that the case against Dileep was built on circumstantial evidence and uncorroborated testimonies.

The survivor, whose courage in pursuing the case drew national attention, was present in court.

Women's rights organisations expressed deep disappointment over the verdict, stating that the acquittal raises serious questions about investigative lapses and the difficulty of securing convictions in cases involving powerful accused.

The case dates back to February 2017, when the actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle while travelling to Kochi.

The crime had shocked Kerala and led to widespread protests within the film fraternity and civil society.

Following the verdict, scenes of visible relief were witnessed among Dileep's family members and supporters outside the court, while activists vowed to continue their fight for justice through legal and democratic means.

The prosecution is expected to examine the judgment in detail before deciding on the possibility of an appeal.