King of Jordan hold talks with Japan defense minister
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah met with Japan’s Defence Minister Koizumi Shinjiro in Tokyo on Monday to review regional developments and explore ways to strengthen military cooperation between Jordan and Japan.
The discussions also focused on advancing peace in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of all parties upholding the ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches all areas of the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.
Minister Koizumi praised the strong bilateral ties, highlighting Jordan’s efforts to promote stability and peace in the region.
The meeting included HRH Prince Ghazi, the King’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi; Director of the Royal Court Office Alaa Batayneh; and Jordan’s Ambassador to Japan, Nasser Shraideh.
