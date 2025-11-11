403
Lula urges world leaders to confront climate crisis deniers at COP30
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva used the opening of the 30th UN climate change conference (COP30) in Belem, located in the Amazon region, on Monday to urge global leaders to take a firm stand against those who reject climate science.
At the first plenary session, Lula directly addressed the dangers of climate skepticism and the spread of misinformation, which he said obstructs international cooperation.
"In the age of misinformation, obscurantists reject not only scientific evidence but also the advances of multilateralism," he said. "They control algorithms, sow hatred, and spread fear.
They attack institutions, science, and universities. It is time to inflict a new defeat on the deniers."
His remarks came amid notable absences from the summit, including leaders of some of the world’s largest economies, such as the US, China, and India.
Lula condemned "the men who wage war," explicitly criticizing rising defense budgets promoted by the US and Europe. He argued that the enormous global spending on military activity represents a misallocation of resources that could otherwise be invested in climate solutions, particularly for developing nations.
The president contrasted the costs of conflict with the investments required to meet climate objectives. "If the men who wage war were at COP30, it would be much cheaper to spend $1.3 trillion a year to end the climate problem than $2.7 trillion to wage war as they did last year," he said.
He urged negotiators to set ambitious targets and reaffirm the core goal of the Paris Agreement: keeping global warming below 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels, with an aspirational target of 1.5°C. This entails reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing financial contributions to mitigate the crisis’s impact.
Lula also underscored the symbolic importance of hosting COP30 in Belem, which sits at the heart of the Amazon, while noting that half of its population still lacks access to basic sanitation.
