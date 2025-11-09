VP Radhakrishnan On First Karnataka Visit, To Attend Key Events

Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, on Sunday arrived in Bengaluru for his first official visit to Karnataka since assuming office. Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other dignitaries welcomed the Vice President on his arrival. VP Radhakrishnan was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour as part of the formal reception.

VP to Attend Spiritual Commemoration

During his visit, the Vice-President will participate in the commemoration of Parampujya Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj Ji, paying homage to the revered Jain monk and spiritual leader at Shravanabelagola, Hassan. This event marks the centenary year of the first visit of Charitra Chakravarti Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj to Shravanabelagola in 1925, according to the Vice President's Secretariat. During the commemoration, the Vice-President will also participate in the Installation Ceremony of Acharya Shri Shanti Sagar Maharaj's Idol, the naming ceremony of the Fourth Hill.

Engagements in Mysuru and Mandya

Later in the day, Radhakrishnan will grace the sixteenth Convocation Ceremony of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Mysuru, which is affiliated with the Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math, Suttur Srikshetra, and address the graduating students. The Vice-President will also visit the old premises of Suttur Math, one of the most prominent monastic centres in Karnataka. He will offer prayers at the Shree Chamundeshwari Devi Temple near Mysuru and the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melkote, Mandya.

Vice President's Address to Students in Haryana

On Friday, the Vice-President of India graced the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana, as the Chief Guest, the Vice President's Secretariat said.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President congratulated the graduating students, saying that their degrees represent not just academic achievement but also the values, discipline, and resilience they have developed during their time at the university. He appreciated the gurus and mentors of the students, noting that today's achievements are a reflection of their tireless guidance, support, and unwavering efforts. The Vice-President also advised students not to compare themselves with others, stating that opportunities are immense in today's world and that everyone has their own unique role to play. He said consistent and dedicated efforts yield results and help in achieving goals. (ANI)

