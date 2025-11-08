Kazatomprom Reports Rise In Its Uranium Output And Sales

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The total production of uranium oxide (U3O8) at all enterprises involving Kazatomprom reached 18,709 tons in January-September 2025, which is 12 percent higher than the 16,751 tons produced in the same period of 2024, Trend reports via Kazatomprom.

Part of this production volume may belong to the company's joint venture partners or third parties.

Kazatomprom's attributable share of U3O8 production amounted to 9,806 tons, representing a 10 percent increase compared to 8,908 tons in the corresponding period of 2024.

The total sales volume of uranium by Kazatomprom and its consolidated subsidiaries reached 12,776 tons, up 10 percent from 11,639 tons sold in the same period last year.

The average realized price for uranium sales over the first nine months of 2025 stood at $62.97 per pound, which is 6 percent lower than the average price of $66.81 per pound in January–September 2024.

Kazatomprom projects its total uranium production (including joint ventures) to reach 25,000–26,500 tons in 2025.

Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan's national atomic company and the world's largest producer of natural uranium, controlling the country's extensive uranium reserves and the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from exploration and mining to the production and export of nuclear fuel components. It has priority access to Kazakhstan's vast resources and a significant share of global uranium production, making it a key player in the global nuclear energy sector.