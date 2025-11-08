403
Palestinian home gets burned by illegal Israeli settlers
(MENAFN) Early Saturday, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian home in Abu Falah, a village northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
Local sources said the group of settlers stormed the village outskirts and torched the one-story residence, partially destroying the property. Israeli forces later raided the area and fired at residents who had gathered nearby, though no injuries were reported.
The incident comes amid a sharp rise in settler violence across the West Bank. The UN reported that October saw the highest monthly toll of such attacks in nearly two decades, with 264 incidents recorded. “That's the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades of record keeping, averaging more than eight incidents every single day since 2006,” a UN spokesperson noted, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Data from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission indicated that Israeli forces and settlers carried out 766 attacks on Palestinians, their homes, property, and livelihoods across the West Bank in October alone. In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
