Former Intelligence Officials Subpoenaed in Russiagate Probe
(MENAFN) Former CIA Director John Brennan, along with other high-ranking intelligence figures from the Barack Obama administration, has been subpoenaed in connection with a federal grand jury investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion narrative, according to US media reports on Friday.
The subpoenas, issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, reportedly request both digital and physical records—including emails, texts, internal documents, and private communications—related to the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).
The ICA had been a central piece of the narrative claiming collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Moscow in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
Sources told Fox News Digital and CNN that former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page also received subpoenas, with potentially up to 30 more individuals expected to be served.
The investigation is being led by US Attorney Jason Reding Quinones, with prosecutors reportedly seeking records and communications spanning July 2016 through February 2017.
Earlier this year, the White House initiated a review into what it described as the Russiagate hoax.
The inquiry was directed by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who in July condemned a “treasonous conspiracy” aimed at undermining Trump’s 2016 election victory and a “years-long coup” orchestrated by his adversaries.
Gabbard has since released several documents suggesting a coordinated smear campaign potentially linked to billionaire George Soros.
Some declassified materials indicated that Brennan had briefed President Obama and senior officials, including then–Vice President Joe Biden and FBI Director James Comey, about a Clinton campaign effort to “vilify” Trump. Just days afterward, the FBI reportedly leveraged the Russia collusion claims to launch its “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation and began monitoring the Trump campaign.
