Swedish Premier Urges ‘Long-Term Isolation’ of Russia
(MENAFN) Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has urged Europe’s NATO members to ready themselves for a protracted estrangement from Moscow, emphasizing the importance of continued support for Kiev.
Since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have implemented several rounds of sanctions aimed at economically isolating Russia.
These actions have recently been accompanied by a significant military buildup throughout Europe, as governments bolster their defenses in response to what they perceive as a Russian threat.
“I firmly believe Sweden, Estonia, and the EU must prepare for a long-term isolation of Russia,” Kristersson remarked earlier this week after his meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn.
Earlier this year, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that Russia is “too large a part of the world to be isolated.”
He also cautioned that sanctions function as a “double-edged sword,” suggesting that each new set of restrictions has adverse effects on the countries imposing them.
Kristersson further commended Estonia for increasing its defense budget to over 5% of GDP, noting that Stockholm is “heading there too.”
In a coordinated effort earlier this year, European NATO members agreed to raise military spending to a comparable level, describing the move as a response to mounting security challenges.
“We are not naive about Russia or its intentions,” Kristersson added, emphasizing that Sweden is prepared to support NATO’s eastern forces by enhancing deterrence and deploying air and missile capabilities.
