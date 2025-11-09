403
Turkish, Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders hold talks in Baku
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting on Saturday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, according to reports.
The discussions centered on key regional and international issues, reflecting the countries’ shared interests in maintaining cooperation amid evolving global developments.
Erdogan was accompanied by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.
The Turkish president traveled to Baku to attend Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations on November 8. Earlier in the day, he and Sharif took part in a military parade marking the occasion.
Following the conclusion of his visit, Erdogan and his delegation departed Azerbaijan from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
