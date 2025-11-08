Ukraine's SOF Destroy Russian S-400 'Triumf' Launcher, Ammunition Depot In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SOF Command reported this on Facebook.

They noted that the final phase of the special operation took place back on October 6, 2025, but information was not disclosed earlier for operational-security reasons.

Members of the SOF Resistance Movement obtained intelligence on the location of the ammunition depot of Russia's 18th Army in the village of Udachne near Simferopol. Additional special reconnaissance confirmed the presence of the enemy arsenal.

During the night of October 6, the ammunition depot was struck by SOF drones.

On the same day, SOF units destroyed the launcher of a mobile S-400 'Triumf' air-defense missile system. The air-defense asset was located in the village of Uyutne near Yevpatoria. The S-400 is designed to detect and engage aerial targets at long range, and Russian forces also use this system to strike targets in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of November 6, the Special Operations Forces struck several logistics and fuel-and-energy facilities in Crimea with drones.

