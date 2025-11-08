403
Israeli Occupation Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Man
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian young man was killed on Saturday evening after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Al-Fara'a refugee camp, south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.
The Ministry of Health announced that 26-year-old Abdelrahman Darawsha succumbed to critical gunshot wounds he sustained when Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened live fire. (end)
