403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK- The Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Oil Tariq Al-Rumi participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) summit in Belem, Brazil.
TOKYO - His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is visiting Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Government, to be decorated with the "Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun."
RIYADH - The visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi has held talks with Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Al-Hijazin on means of enhancing tourism cooperation.
KUWAIT - Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai affirmed his country's readiness to share Japanese technology and expertise to support Kuwait's environmental goals.
KUWAIT - The International Ice Hockey Federation (ICHF) has officially approved the logo for the 2026 Ice Hockey World Cup (Division IV) to be hosted by Kuwait in April.
RIYADH - The Kuwaiti swimming champion Saud Alshamroukh came first in the first round of the 1,500-m freestyle category in the finals of the Islamic Solidarity games.
KUWAIT - Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity said that 10 Kuwaiti innovators were heading to Silicon Valley, to the San Francisco, to join in the accelerator program Plug and Play.
RAMALLAH - A Palestinian young man was killed after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Al-Fara'a refugee camp, south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.
RAMALLAH - At least 11 Palestinian people have been injured in an attack launched by Israeli settlers on Beita town, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.
BEIRUT - Escalating attacks on South Lebanon, the Israeli aerial occupation forces carried out a new raid killing one person and wounding four others.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov underlined the need to safeguard the Sudanese state and rejected "parallel entities". (end)
ibi
TOKYO - His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is visiting Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Government, to be decorated with the "Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun."
RIYADH - The visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi has held talks with Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Al-Hijazin on means of enhancing tourism cooperation.
KUWAIT - Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai affirmed his country's readiness to share Japanese technology and expertise to support Kuwait's environmental goals.
KUWAIT - The International Ice Hockey Federation (ICHF) has officially approved the logo for the 2026 Ice Hockey World Cup (Division IV) to be hosted by Kuwait in April.
RIYADH - The Kuwaiti swimming champion Saud Alshamroukh came first in the first round of the 1,500-m freestyle category in the finals of the Islamic Solidarity games.
KUWAIT - Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity said that 10 Kuwaiti innovators were heading to Silicon Valley, to the San Francisco, to join in the accelerator program Plug and Play.
RAMALLAH - A Palestinian young man was killed after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Al-Fara'a refugee camp, south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.
RAMALLAH - At least 11 Palestinian people have been injured in an attack launched by Israeli settlers on Beita town, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.
BEIRUT - Escalating attacks on South Lebanon, the Israeli aerial occupation forces carried out a new raid killing one person and wounding four others.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov underlined the need to safeguard the Sudanese state and rejected "parallel entities". (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment