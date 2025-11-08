Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vanderbilt Lifeflight Helicopter Crashes Near Cumberland River In Tennessee Search For Survivors Underway

2025-11-08 07:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter went down in Wilson County on Saturday, November 8. The incident reportedly took place after 2:30 pm local time near Cumberland river in Tennessee.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Live Mint

