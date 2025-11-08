Sunderland Snap Arsenal's Winning Run In Premier League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sunderland, United Kingdom: Arsenal's 10-game winning run in all competitions was ended by Brian Brobbey's stoppage-time equaliser that salvaged a 2-2 draw for Sunderland on Saturday.

The Gunners had not conceded for eight games but could only extend their lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City, who host Liverpool on Sunday, to seven points.

Dan Ballard ended the Gunners' run of not conceding since September 28 to fire the Black Cats in front.

Victory would have lifted newly-promoted Sunderland into second, but thunderous finishes from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard turned the game around for Mikel Arteta's men in the second half.

They could not close out a vital three points, however, as Brobbey outmuscled the normally imperious Gabriel Magalhaes to hook in Ballard's flick on.

Arsenal dropping points is a welcome boost for their title rivals ahead of their showdown at the Etihad on Sunday.

City and Liverpool have dominated the English top flight over the past decade and both sides would have been heartened by rare signs of cracks in Arsenal's facade.

Liverpool sit fourth, now eight points off the top.