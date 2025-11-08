Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 10.8 manat ($6.35), or 0.2 percent, over the week, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 9.82 manat ($5.78), or 0.1 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 6,782 manat ($3,989).

Gold ounce value change October 27 6,918 manat ($4,069) November 3 6,806 manat ($4,003) October 28 6,756 manat ($3,974) November 4 6,775 manat ($3,985) October 29 6,719 manat ($3,952) November 5 6,750 manat ($3,970) October 30 6,755 manat ($3,973) November 6 6,781 manat ($3,988) October 31 6,808 manat ($4,004) November 7 6,796 manat ($3,997) Average weekly rate 6,791 manat ($3,994) Average weekly rate 6,782 manat ($3,989)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan declined by 0.56 manat, or approximately $0.33, representing a 1.9 percent decrease. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 82 manat ($48.2), up 0.88 manat ($0.52), or 1.1 percent, more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change October 27 81.5 manat ($47.9) November 3 82.9 manat ($48.7) October 28 79.3 manat ($46.6) November 4 81.7 manat ($48) October 29 80.5 manat ($47.3) November 5 81.1 manat ($47.71) October 30 81.2 manat ($47.7) November 6 82 manat ($48.2) October 31 83.1 manat ($48.8) November 7 82.3 manat ($48.4) Average weekly rate 81.1 manat ($47.7) Average weekly rate 82 manat ($48.2)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 80.4 manat ($10.1), or 3 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell to 2,656 manat ($1,598), down 61.2 manat ($1.61) or 2.3 percent, compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change October 27 2,735 manat ($1,608) November 3 2,712 manat ($1,595) October 28 2,692 manat ($1,583) November 4 2,665 manat ($1,567) October 29 2,680 manat ($1,576) November 5 2,619 manat ($1,540) October 30 2,729 manat ($1,605) November 6 2,654 manat ($1,561) October 31 2,752 manat ($1,618) November 7 2,632 manat ($1,548) Average weekly rate 2,717 manat ($1,598) Average weekly rate 2,656 manat ($1,562)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 80.3 manat ($41.2), or 3.4 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,409 manat ($1,453), which is 17.8 manat ($26.4), or 0.7 percent, lower compared to last week.

Palladium ounce value change October 27 2,429 manat ($1,428) November 3 2,445 manat ($1,438) October 28 2,409 manat ($1,417) November 4 2,426 manat ($1,427) October 29 2,371 manat ($1,394) November 5 2,384 manat ($1,402) October 30 2,427 manat ($1,427) November 6 2,428 manat ($1,428) October 31 2,499 manat ($1,470) November 7 2,364 manat ($1,390) Average weekly rate 2,427 manat ($1,427) Average weekly rate 2,409 manat ($1,417)