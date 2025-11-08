Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Gold ounce value change
October 27
6,918 manat ($4,069)
November 3
6,806 manat ($4,003)
October 28
6,756 manat ($3,974)
November 4
6,775 manat ($3,985)
October 29
6,719 manat ($3,952)
November 5
6,750 manat ($3,970)
October 30
6,755 manat ($3,973)
November 6
6,781 manat ($3,988)
October 31
6,808 manat ($4,004)
November 7
6,796 manat ($3,997)
Average weekly rate
6,791 manat ($3,994)
Average weekly rate
6,782 manat ($3,989)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan declined by 0.56 manat, or approximately $0.33, representing a 1.9 percent decrease. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 82 manat ($48.2), up 0.88 manat ($0.52), or 1.1 percent, more than last week's figure.
Silver ounce value change
October 27
81.5 manat ($47.9)
November 3
82.9 manat ($48.7)
October 28
79.3 manat ($46.6)
November 4
81.7 manat ($48)
October 29
80.5 manat ($47.3)
November 5
81.1 manat ($47.71)
October 30
81.2 manat ($47.7)
November 6
82 manat ($48.2)
October 31
83.1 manat ($48.8)
November 7
82.3 manat ($48.4)
Average weekly rate
81.1 manat ($47.7)
Average weekly rate
82 manat ($48.2)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 80.4 manat ($10.1), or 3 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell to 2,656 manat ($1,598), down 61.2 manat ($1.61) or 2.3 percent, compared to last week's figure.
Platinum ounce value change
October 27
2,735 manat ($1,608)
November 3
2,712 manat ($1,595)
October 28
2,692 manat ($1,583)
November 4
2,665 manat ($1,567)
October 29
2,680 manat ($1,576)
November 5
2,619 manat ($1,540)
October 30
2,729 manat ($1,605)
November 6
2,654 manat ($1,561)
October 31
2,752 manat ($1,618)
November 7
2,632 manat ($1,548)
Average weekly rate
2,717 manat ($1,598)
Average weekly rate
2,656 manat ($1,562)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 80.3 manat ($41.2), or 3.4 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,409 manat ($1,453), which is 17.8 manat ($26.4), or 0.7 percent, lower compared to last week.
Palladium ounce value change
October 27
2,429 manat ($1,428)
November 3
2,445 manat ($1,438)
October 28
2,409 manat ($1,417)
November 4
2,426 manat ($1,427)
October 29
2,371 manat ($1,394)
November 5
2,384 manat ($1,402)
October 30
2,427 manat ($1,427)
November 6
2,428 manat ($1,428)
October 31
2,499 manat ($1,470)
November 7
2,364 manat ($1,390)
Average weekly rate
2,427 manat ($1,427)
Average weekly rate
2,409 manat ($1,417)
