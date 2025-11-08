Delhi's Air Quality Continues In Red Zone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: Air pollution continued to give adverse health issues to the people living in Delhi, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the red zone on Saturday.

The 24-hour average AQI reported at 400 p.m. local time stood at 361, thus placing Delhi in the "Red Zone" and making it the second most-polluted city in the country, said an online report by Press Trust of India.

Meanwhile, at some places, the AQI breached the 400-mark, indicating the "severe" category.

Media reports suggested that the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi had predicted that Delhi's air quality would remain in the "Very Poor" category over the next few days.

The Indian capital city and its nearby areas witness high levels of air pollution during the winter months. Reasons attributed to the rise in air pollution included stubble burning by farmers, uncovered construction activities, open burning of coal and wood for cooking, and smoke emitted by vehicles.