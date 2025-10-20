Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TELUS International (Cda) Inc.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc.


2025-10-20 03:14:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - TELUS International (Cda) Inc.: Today issued an important reminder for shareholders to vote IN FAVOUR of the proposed arrangement with TELUS under which TELUS will acquire all outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of TELUS Digital not already owned by TELUS for US$4.50 per share, reflecting aggregate consideration of US$539 million. The special meeting of shareholders is scheduled for October 27. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $6.29.

MENAFN20102025000212011056ID1110222150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search