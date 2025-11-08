Ukraine Working With Partners To Strengthen Air Defense For Energy Infrastructure Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

During a working trip to Kharkiv region, the minister inspected energy facilities damaged in today's Russian strikes. She noted that the assessment of the attack's consequences is still ongoing.

Hrynchuk held a meeting of the coordination headquarters with the participation of the heads of the regional departments of the National Police, the State Emergency Service, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as representatives of the Kharkiv City Council and Kharkivoblenergo. She heard reports on the progress of restoration work.

The meeting participants coordinated further actions and identified priority needs.

According to the minister, repair crews from Ukrenergo, regional energy companies, and generating companies, together with State Emergency Service rescuers, began restoration work at the damaged facilities as soon as it became safe to do so.

“The situation is difficult. However, I want to emphasize that our energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the system as quickly as possible and restore electricity to Ukrainian homes. Overnight, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed dozens of missiles and hundreds of Shaheds. At the same time, it is important to stress that shooting down ballistic missiles is an extremely difficult task, as only a few systems in the world are capable of countering such threats. We are working with our partners to strengthen air defense for energy facilities,” Hrynchuk stated.

She instructed her deputies, Artem Nekrasov and Mykola Kolisnyk, to coordinate restoration of electricity supply in the regions together with other agencies, particularly in Poltava and Kyiv regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, several major energy facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions were damaged during the large-scale Russian attack overnight on November 8.

Centrenergo announced that as a result of the strike, all of its thermal power plants stopped operating and are no longer generating electricity.

In the evening of November 8, it was reported that Russia launched another attack on one of DTEK's thermal power plants.