Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Memorial To Air Assault Forces Unveiled In Kyiv

2025-11-08 07:12:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The memorial was installed on the Alley of Ukraine's Defenders, near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People. It symbolizes society's gratitude to the paratroopers for their courage and resilience.

Those attending the unveiling included, in particular, Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Brigadier General Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Air Assault Forces.

“In operations of any complexity, against any enemy, paratroopers are always the first. In every sector of the front - in defense or offense - where the Air Assault Forces carried out their missions, I was always confident those tasks would be completed regardless of the risks and difficulty. The AAF are warriors of exceptional character - brave, principled, fearless, and the kind before whom any enemy flees and will always flee. I thank each and every one of you,” Hnatov stated.

Lieutenant of the Chaplain Service Pavlo Kobzar consecrated the memorial dedicated to the paratroopers.

Participants honored all fallen soldiers with a moment of silence.

As reported, Ukraine celebrates Air Assault Forces Day on November 8.

UkrinForm

