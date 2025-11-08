Russia Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day, Damaging Infrastructure, Power Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, in an update on the security situation in the region as of 18:30.

“Our air defenders were active in the region today - they destroyed seven enemy UAVs,” the post reads.

Lukashuk noted that in Nikopol district, the enemy attacked the district center as well as Myrove and Pokrovske communities with drones and artillery. A fire broke out, a private house burned, and 11 homes, an outbuilding, a car, and power lines were damaged.

Updated information shows that due to a nighttime drone strike in Pokrovske community, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

In Dnipro district, there was heavy shelling throughout the day; a power line was damaged.

In Pavlohrad district, infrastructure was damaged as a result of a UAV attack.

As reported, three people were killed and 12 injured, including two children, in a Russian nighttime strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro on November 8. The attack destroyed apartments between the 4th and 6th floors.

Photo: Telegram / Mykola Lukashuk