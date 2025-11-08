Mos Margherita Inaugurates New Indian Embassy In Bolivia, Eyes Trade

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the new Chancery building of the Embassy of India in Bolivia and called it an important milestone in bolstering the diplomatic engagement between the two countries. In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to inaugurate the new Chancery building of the Embassy of India in La Paz, Bolivia. It marks an important milestone in advancing India's diplomatic engagement with Bolivia. Our presence will deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations."

Push for Stronger Bilateral Trade

During his visit, he also met representatives of Bolivian business associations and entrepreneurs and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the minerals, textiles, tourism, and pharmaceuticals sectors. "Had a productive meeting with representatives of Bolivian business associations and entrepreneurs at the Embassy. Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the minerals, textiles, tourism, and pharmaceuticals sectors. Encouraged Bolivian business leaders to visit India and explore opportunities in its dynamic and growing market", he said on X.

Diplomatic Gestures and Honours

During his visit, MoS Margherita also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, and he was also honoured by the mayor of La Paz. "Visited Mallasa Park in La Paz and offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi - a moment of deep respect for the Father of our Nation. It was truly heartening to see our Bolivian friends honour Gandhiji's ideals of peace and non-violence."

Thanking Bolivia, he said, "Happy to receive this honour on behalf of the people of India. Grateful to Hon'ble Mayor of La Paz, Mr. Ivan Arias, and the people of Bolivia for this warm welcome and great honour."

Cultural and Environmental Initiatives

On Saturday, he launched the celebrations of the 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram at the Embassy of India in Bolivia.

Earlier, MoS Margherita also planted a tree as a part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative at Mallasa Park in La Paz, Bolivia honouring mothers and Mother Earth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)