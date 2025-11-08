São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025
-
Why picked: A rare SP stop from the punk icon-full band, visuals, and sing-along anthems.
Start: gates 19:00; show 21:00
Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro
Website: vibrasaopaulo
Tickets: LivePass - Billy Idol
-
Why picked: A flagship theater-scale show from one of Brazil's most enduring voices.
Start: doors 20:00; show 22:00
Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show/danie
Tickets: Ticket360 - Daniel
-
Why picked: A powerhouse voice in a pristine, seated room-ideal Saturday start on Paulista.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Ellen Oléria
-
Why picked: Cult Chicago legends in a historic downtown venue-high-energy pit guaranteed.
Start: 20:00 (doors)
Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend
Details: Event listing (Cap'n Jazz)
-
JazzB - TRIC J AZZ_ROK:“In Black”
- Start: 21:00; Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque; Tickets: Sympla - TRIC J AZZ_ROK. Club: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show.
D-EDGE - NAVE (Mila Journée + guests)
- Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda; Club: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co. Tickets/lineup: Blueticket - NAVE 08/11.
Option A (arena → Paulista): 19:00 Vibra gates → 21:00 Billy Idol → 22:20 rideshare to Paulista → late drinks around Conjunto Nacional after Ellen Oléria. Option B (downtown indie → club): 20:00 Cap'n Jazz (Cine Joia) → 22:30 hop to Vila Buarque for TRIC J AZZ_ROK (JazzB) → 23:59 finish at D-EDGE (NAVE).Getting around & quick tips
-
Paulista ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro runs ~20–40 min by app rides on Saturdays; set a pickup point after big shows.
Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
Blue Note and JazzB are seated/intimate-arrive a bit early for better tables.
Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
