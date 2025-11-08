Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025


2025-11-08 07:00:29
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Billy Idol at Vibra São Paulo (Santo Amaro), Daniel - Um Novo Tempo at Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda), Ellen Oléria - Brasilidades at Blue Note (Paulista), and Cap'n Jazz at Cine Joia (Liberdade). Also notable: TRIC J AZZ_ROK at JazzB (Vila Buarque) and NAVE with Mila Journée at D-EDGE (Barra Funda).

Top Picks Tonight Vibra São Paulo - Billy Idol (arena rock)
  • Why picked: A rare SP stop from the punk icon-full band, visuals, and sing-along anthems.
  • Start: gates 19:00; show 21:00
  • Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro
  • Website: vibrasaopaulo
  • Tickets: LivePass - Billy Idol
Espaço Unimed - Daniel:“Um Novo Tempo” (MPB)
  • Why picked: A flagship theater-scale show from one of Brazil's most enduring voices.
  • Start: doors 20:00; show 22:00
  • Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show/danie
  • Tickets: Ticket360 - Daniel
Blue Note São Paulo - Ellen Oléria:“Brasilidades” (MPB/groove)
  • Why picked: A powerhouse voice in a pristine, seated room-ideal Saturday start on Paulista.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Ellen Oléria
Cine Joia - Cap'n Jazz (indie/emo reunion)
  • Why picked: Cult Chicago legends in a historic downtown venue-high-energy pit guaranteed.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors)
  • Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
  • Agenda: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend
  • Details: Event listing (Cap'n Jazz)
Also notable
  • JazzB - TRIC J AZZ_ROK:“In Black” - Start: 21:00; Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque; Tickets: Sympla - TRIC J AZZ_ROK. Club: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show.
  • D-EDGE - NAVE (Mila Journée + guests) - Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda; Club: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co. Tickets/lineup: Blueticket - NAVE 08/11.
Suggested route

Option A (arena → Paulista): 19:00 Vibra gates → 21:00 Billy Idol → 22:20 rideshare to Paulista → late drinks around Conjunto Nacional after Ellen Oléria. Option B (downtown indie → club): 20:00 Cap'n Jazz (Cine Joia) → 22:30 hop to Vila Buarque for TRIC J AZZ_ROK (JazzB) → 23:59 finish at D-EDGE (NAVE).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro runs ~20–40 min by app rides on Saturdays; set a pickup point after big shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving.
  • Blue Note and JazzB are seated/intimate-arrive a bit early for better tables.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

MENAFN08112025007421016031ID1110315248



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search