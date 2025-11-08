São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 8, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Billy Idol at Vibra São Paulo (Santo Amaro), Daniel - Um Novo Tempo at Espaço Unimed (Barra Funda), Ellen Oléria - Brasilidades at Blue Note (Paulista), and Cap'n Jazz at Cine Joia (Liberdade). Also notable: TRIC J AZZ_ROK at JazzB (Vila Buarque) and NAVE with Mila Journée at D-EDGE (Barra Funda).



Why picked: A rare SP stop from the punk icon-full band, visuals, and sing-along anthems.

Start: gates 19:00; show 21:00

Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro

Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Santo Amaro



Why picked: A flagship theater-scale show from one of Brazil's most enduring voices.

Start: doors 20:00; show 22:00

Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda

Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda



Why picked: A powerhouse voice in a pristine, seated room-ideal Saturday start on Paulista.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)



Why picked: Cult Chicago legends in a historic downtown venue-high-energy pit guaranteed.

Start: 20:00 (doors)

Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade

Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade



JazzB - TRIC J AZZ_ROK:"In Black" - Start: 21:00; Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque. D-EDGE - NAVE (Mila Journée + guests) - Start: 23:59; Address: Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda.

Option A (arena → Paulista): 19:00 Vibra gates → 21:00 Billy Idol → 22:20 rideshare to Paulista → late drinks around Conjunto Nacional after Ellen Oléria. Option B (downtown indie → club): 20:00 Cap'n Jazz (Cine Joia) → 22:30 hop to Vila Buarque for TRIC J AZZ_ROK (JazzB) → 23:59 finish at D-EDGE (NAVE).



Paulista ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Santo Amaro runs ~20–40 min by app rides on Saturdays; set a pickup point after big shows.

Carry a photo ID; smart-casual fits all venues. Recheck ticket QR and door times before leaving. Blue Note and JazzB are seated/intimate-arrive a bit early for better tables.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.