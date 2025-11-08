Adani-Google Hub To Make India World's Sustainable Intelligence Hub

Adani's Vision for an AI-Powered India

Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Saturday that India stands at the intersection of clean energy and Artificial Intelligence, the twin forces that will define this century. In a post on X, Adani shared the link of an article he wrote in an English daily on how the Adani-Google partnership at Vizag can help shape an India-led, energy-efficient AI future. He said the goal is to make India the world's most sustainable intelligence hub.

"It is a pleasure to share my thoughts in The Times of India on how the Adani-Google partnership at Vizag can help shape an India-led, energy-efficient AI future. Our goal is clear: make India the world's most sustainable intelligence hub," he said. Adani said in the article that the USD 15bn partnership between Google and the Adani Group to develop India's largest AI and data centre hub in Visakhapatnam represents a fundamental shift in how we think about national infrastructure. "This is not simply an investment; it is a strategic move to position India at the centre of the global AI economy," he said.

The Adani-Google Partnership in Vizag

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, has joined hands with Google to build India's largest artificial intelligence (AI) data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. According to a press release issued last month, Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents an investment of about USD 15 billion over five years, from 2026 to 2030.

The hub will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations powered by green energy and connected through a strong subsea cable network. This campus will serve as the backbone for advanced AI workloads and innovation across India.

The initiative will be developed in close collaboration with partners such as AdaniConneX and Airtel. Its core will be a purpose-built AI data centre designed to boost India's computing power and support a new era of technological transformation.

The plan also includes investment in new transmission lines, renewable power generation, and energy storage systems across Andhra Pradesh.

Google's Perspective on the Collaboration

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said in the release that the partnership is about preparing India for the AI era. "To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI," he said.

Kurian noted that working with Adani would help bring Google's resources closer to communities, offering the performance, security, and scalability needed to innovate globally. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)