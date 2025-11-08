Taliban Blames Pakistan's Military For Unrest As Talks Fail, Cites Past Operations In Tribal Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Taliban government of Afghanistan has issued a statement blaming internal elements in the Pakistan military for "directly sabotaging" the peace talks between the two countries which were aimed to ease tensions at the borders.

These internal elements are trying to put the blame on the Taliban government for the internal problems of Pakistan and the terrorist attacks being carried inside the country by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban government, said in a press conference.

Details of his speech were later shared on X by an Afghan government official.

What the Afghan statement says

In the statement by Zabihullah Mujahid, he expressed gratitude to "the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar - the two brotherly countries - for hosting and mediating the talks." The statement said that Afghanistan's representatives had attended the talks "in good faith and with appropriate authority" and had expected Pakistan to approach the issue "seriously and constructively."

"Unfortunately, certain military elements in Pakistan appear to perceive a strong central government in Afghanistan, along with stability, security, and development, as contrary to their interests. For years, they have taken advantage of Afghanistan's instability, conflicts, and displacement. Once again, they appear intent on creating tensions through manufactured pretexts," the statement shared on X read.

It claims that some groups in Pakistan have accused the Islamic Emirate falsely to the internationally community, claiming that instability in Pakistan and the rise of TTP began after the Talibans gained control of the Afghan government. However, the post claims, "both the insecurity and the emergence of the TTP date back to 2002, primarily as a result of misguided policies by certain elements within the Pakistani military."

It then highlights repeated "large and small-scale operations" by the Pak Army, especially in coordination with the US in Waziristan.

The statement claims that the TTP emerged in 2002 after Pak military colluded with the United States, and then highlights seven operations launched by Pakistan on Afghan tribals resulting in the displacement of millions of people over the years.

"These documented facts show that the Pakistani military was engaged in fighting the Pashtun tribes and the TTP even before the arrival of the Islamic Emirate. They themselves admitted that, in the so-called fight against terrorism, 80,000–90,000 military personnel and civilians were killed," it also said.

It also highlights a number of terror attacks on Pakistani soil, and reminds that these happened way before the Talibans formed their government in Afghanistan. It lists seven different terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil in which hundreds were killed.

The statement then goes on to list several measures the Taliban government in Kabul has taken to better the lives of the displaced tribal population.

The Talibans have reiterated their stance that they will not allow Aghanistan's territory to be used against any other country, and neither will they allow any foreign entity to use their territory to violate another country's independence and sovereignty.

The failed talks in Istanbul, which were aimed to reduce border tensions, have now raised the potential for confrontation. With the Afghans' growing frustration with Islamabad and Pak Foreign Minister Khawaja Sharif admitting that there are no plans for a fourth round of discussion, peace still seems elusive for people living close to the Aghan-Pak border.